The government of Australia introduced new priority processing status for skilled visa categories

The government of Australia updated its processing priority list order for skilled visa application categories. According to the announcement, skilled visa categories will be prioritized in the following order:

Visa applications in relation to a healthcare or teaching occupation

Visa applications in relation to an occupation to be carried out in a designated regional area

Employer-sponsored visa applications where the applicant is nominated by an Approved sponsor with Accredited status?

For permanent and provisional visa subclasses, visa applications that count towards the migration program, excluding the Subclass 188 (Business Innovation and Investment (Provisional) visa

All other visa applications

Check here for additional information on the specific visa types and their priority status. Estimated processing times can be found here. These processing times are based on how long it has taken to process recently finalized applications.

What are the Changes?

The government of Australia introduced new processing times for skilled visa applications. As a result, applicants sponsored under an employer nomination will be prioritized.

Looking Ahead

