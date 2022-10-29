The Australian Government has released its Budget which included updated places for the Migration Program 2022-23.

Key Takeaways from the Budget release of 25th October 2022 are as below.

Increase of 35,000 additional places from Budget released in March 2022 to total of 195,000 places.

Priority will be given to offshore skilled applicants and on-hand applications for the Skilled Independent visa – New Zealand stream

Additional $42.2 million funding is being provided by the Australian Government to accelerate visa processing, reduce the visa backlog, and raise awareness of opportunities for high-skilled migrants in Australia's permanent Migration Program.

A new Pacific Engagement Visa for Pacific Island Countries and Timor-Leste to be introduced from 1 July 2023 and will be capped to 3,000 places annually which is in addition of the 195,000 total places for the migration program 2022-23.

Student and secondary training visa holders will be allowed to continue to work more than 40 hours per week until 30 June 2023.

Skilled visas are increased from previous cap of 79,600 to 142,400 places for Migration Program 2022-23.

Parent and Child Visas will be demand driven with no limits placed on these programs.

Parent Visas will be increased to 8,500 places from the previous cap of 6,000 places.

Overall, the Budget puts an emphasis easing critical skills and labour shortages in Australia.

