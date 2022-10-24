ARTICLE

The government has announced a temporary relaxation of the 6-month work limitation (Visa condition 8547) for Working Holiday Makers.

The 6-month work limitation has been temporarily relaxed until 31 December 2022. After 31 December 2022, a Working Holiday Maker visa holder may work with an employer for up to 6 months, despite any period they may have worked for that employer prior to 31 December 2022. Therefore there is the potential for Working Holiday visa holders to remain with the same employer until 30 June 2023.

