Australia is trimming its requirements for temporary visa applicants in Australia, to speed up its visa processing system.
Temporary visa applicants in Australia will no longer be required to undertake medical examinations, based on their nationality, previous residence and proposed length of stay, in order to meet the health requirement.
This new arrangement applies to all eligible temporary visa applications and new applications made in Australia. The change is temporary and will be reviewed by the government in early 2023.
However, temporary visa applicants in Australia will still be required to undertake relevant medical examinations and/or chest x-rays if they:
- have applied for medical treatment, temporary protection, or a provisional visa
- expect to incur medical costs or require medical treatment
- intend to work as (or study to be) a doctor, dentist, nurse or paramedic
- will enter a hospital, aged or disability care facility (if higher tuberculosis risk)
- are pregnant and intending to have the baby in Australia
- will work or train at an Australian childcare centre
- are aged over 75 years (if applying for a visitor visa)
- have had previous household contact with tuberculosis or
- are requested to do so by the Department.
What temporary visa subclasses do these changes apply to?
These arrangements apply to:
- 401 Temporary Work (Long Stay Activity)
- 403 Temporary Work (International Relations)
- 405 Investor Retirement
- 407 Training
- 408 Temporary Activity
- 410 Retirement
- 417 and 462 Working Holiday
- 461 New Zealand Citizen Family Relationship (Temporary)
- 476 Skilled – Recognised Graduate
- 482 Temporary Skill Shortage
- 485 Temporary Graduate
- 500 Students
- 590 Student Guardian
- 600 Visitor
- 870 Sponsored Parent (Temporary)
- 995 Diplomatic (Temporary
What if I have an existing medical appointment?
The Immigration Department's contracted service provider will contact you soon to cancel appointments where they are no longer required and provide refunds.
Can I get a refund for recently completed medical examinations?
Unfortunately, not. If you've recently completed a medical examination, it will be treated in the normal way.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.