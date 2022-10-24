ARTICLE

Australia: Why temporary visa applicants in Australia may no longer require medical examinations

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Australia is trimming its requirements for temporary visa applicants in Australia, to speed up its visa processing system.

Temporary visa applicants in Australia will no longer be required to undertake medical examinations, based on their nationality, previous residence and proposed length of stay, in order to meet the health requirement.

This new arrangement applies to all eligible temporary visa applications and new applications made in Australia. The change is temporary and will be reviewed by the government in early 2023.

However, temporary visa applicants in Australia will still be required to undertake relevant medical examinations and/or chest x-rays if they:

have applied for medical treatment, temporary protection, or a provisional visa

expect to incur medical costs or require medical treatment

intend to work as (or study to be) a doctor, dentist, nurse or paramedic

will enter a hospital, aged or disability care facility (if higher tuberculosis risk)

are pregnant and intending to have the baby in Australia

will work or train at an Australian childcare centre

are aged over 75 years (if applying for a visitor visa)

have had previous household contact with tuberculosis or

are requested to do so by the Department.

What temporary visa subclasses do these changes apply to?

These arrangements apply to:

401 Temporary Work (Long Stay Activity)

403 Temporary Work (International Relations)

405 Investor Retirement

407 Training

408 Temporary Activity

410 Retirement

417 and 462 Working Holiday

461 New Zealand Citizen Family Relationship (Temporary)

476 Skilled – Recognised Graduate

482 Temporary Skill Shortage

485 Temporary Graduate

500 Students

590 Student Guardian

600 Visitor

870 Sponsored Parent (Temporary)

995 Diplomatic (Temporary

What if I have an existing medical appointment?

The Immigration Department's contracted service provider will contact you soon to cancel appointments where they are no longer required and provide refunds.

Can I get a refund for recently completed medical examinations?

Unfortunately, not. If you've recently completed a medical examination, it will be treated in the normal way.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.