The Department has recently announced a change to immigration policy where several temporary visa subclasses are no longer required to undertake medical examinations on the basis of their nationality, previous residence in Australia, and proposed length of stay in Australia.

Temporary visa applicants in Australia will still be required to undertake relevant medical examinations and/or chest x-rays if they:

· have applied for a medical treatment, temporary protection or a provisional visa

· expect to incur medical costs or require medical treatment

· are intending to work as (or study to be) a doctor, dentist, nurse or paramedic

· will enter a hospital, aged or disability care facility (if higher tuberculosis risk)

· are pregnant and intending to have the baby in Australia

· will work or train at an Australian childcare centre

· are aged over 75 years (if applying for a visitor visa)

· have had previous household contact with tuberculosis or

· are requested to do so by the Department.

If the applicant has already made a health examination appointment with Bupa Medical Visa Services and have not yet attended it, their appointment may be cancelled and refunded. Bupa will contact the applicant directly via SMS to advise of this. It is recommended that the visa applicant does not contact Bupa to cancel their appointment themselves. If the visa applicant has not been advised that their appointment has been cancelled, they should attend if possible.

This temporary arrangement applies to applicants for the following visa subclasses, and only if they are currently in Australia:

· 401 - Temporary Work (Long Stay Activity)

· 403 - Temporary Work International Relations

· 405 - Investor Retirement

· 407 - Training

· 408 - Temporary Activity

· 410 - Retirement

· 417 and 462 - Working Holiday

· 461 - New Zealand Citizen Family Relationship

· 476 - Skilled Recognised Graduate

· 482 - Temporary Skill Shortage

· 485 - Temporary Graduate

· 500 - Student

· 590 - Student Guardian

· 600 - Visitor

· 870 - Sponsored Parent (Temporary)

· 995 - Diplomatic (Temporary)

It is important to note this is a temporary measure only and applies to all eligible temporary visa applications currently with the Department of Home Affairs and new applications made in Australia.

The Australian Government will review these arrangements in early 2023.

