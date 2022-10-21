Key Points

The government of Australia will reduce certain health examination requirements for applicants under select Temporary Visa categories

Overview

On 18 October 2022, the government of Australia announced plans to streamline immigration procedures under certain Temporary Visa categories. This will include waiving the requirement for health examinations for the following Temporary Visa categories:

Temporary Work Visas, including those issued for long stay

Temporary Skill Shortage Visas

Student Visitor Visas

The Department of Home Affairs will contact applicants if a health examination is still required. According to the announcement, these measures will remain in place until the start of 2023.

What are the Changes?

The government of Australia announced that it will reduce certain medical examination requirements for some applicants under a Temporary Visa category. Generally, applicants under these visa categories are required to undergo a number of health examination requirements.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Australia's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 20 October, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.