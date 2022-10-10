ARTICLE

Australia: Victoria Government to provide financial support for international health workers

If you are a health or mental health professional considering moving to Victoria, a range of financial supports are available to support your relocation.

The Victorian Government supports international and returning Australian health and mental health workers who have secured a role in a public health service by offering a clear pathway into Victoria.

This includes offering an international travel allowance to help with relocation costs:

$10,000 for healthcare workers who secure a role in a public metropolitan health service

$13,000 for healthcare workers who secure a role in a rural or regional health service

Funds are transferred via the employing health service, so please speak to your employer about your individual agreement.

