Are you a visa holder looking to improve your chances of getting a job? A government run pilot program aims to provide greater opportunities for onshore migrants to join the workforce.

Do you know someone in Australia who is wanting to improve their chance of getting a job? They may qualify for a free, fast-tracked skills assessment if they are on an eligible family, partner, humanitarian or refugee visa that was granted on or after 1 January 2016 (see table below) and have experience in a priority occupation.

The Pilot 2 - Skills Assessment Opportunities for Migrants is an Australian Government program offering skilled migrants a fast-tracked way to gain employment in a job where there is strong demand for skilled workers. This pilot is available to migrants who have never undergone a skills assessment and who have skills, qualifications and/or experience directly relevant to a priority occupation.

Having your skills assessed through the Skills Assessment Pilots program will not affect any in progress or future visa applications. The only purpose of the free assessment is to enable you to contribute to the Australian workforce and help Australia's economic recovery from COVID-19.

Skilled migrants play a vital role in Australia's workforce. A successful skills assessment outcome letter can be used by skilled migrants to support job applications, giving employers confidence that the applicant has the skills needed for working in Australia.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.