Australia introduced a program plan that aims to attract migrants and boost the Australian economy

Overview

The government of Australia introduced the 2022-2023 Migration Program. Through the program, the following numbers of migrants will be permitted entrance into the country:

: 109,900 spots to open. According to the announcement, this stream will improve the productive capacity of the economy and fill skill shortages in the labor market throughout the country. Family : 50,000 spots to open. This stream will predominantly be made up of Partner visas. This stream is intended to reunite overseas foreign national family members with their Australian family members, while providing a pathway to citizenship.

: 50,000 spots to open. This stream will predominantly be made up of Partner visas. This stream is intended to reunite overseas foreign national family members with their Australian family members, while providing a pathway to citizenship. Special Eligibility: 100 spots to open. This stream will cover visas for foreign nationals in special circumstances, including permanent residents returning to Australia after a period overseas.

For additional information on the breakdown of visa types allocated to each stream, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Australia introduced a new immigration program for 2022 and 2023. According to the government, the program has been created to boost Australia's economic recovery in the post-pandemic environment.

Originally published AUGUST 11, 2022

