Australia's 2022-23 Migration Program, which was announced as part of the recent Federal Budgets, will remain at 160,000 broken down into the following categories:

  • Skilled (109,900 places) - designed to improve the productive economic capacity and fill skill shortages in the Australian labour market
  • Family (50,000 places) - mostly Partner visas
  • Special Eligibility (100 places) - visas for people with special circumstances

The Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs can redistribute places between Skill stream visa categories on an ongoing basis to respond to changing economic conditions as they occur.

Migration Program planning levels as announced as part of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 Federal Budgets

Visa Stream

Visa Category

2021-22

2022-23

Skill

Employer Sponsored

22,000

30,000

Skilled Independent

6,500

16,652

Regional

11,200

25,000

State/Territory Nominated

11,200

20,000

Business Innovation & Investment

13,500

9,500

Global Talent (Independent)

15,000

8,448

Distinguished Talent

200

300

Skill Total

79,600

109,900

Family

Partner*
(Demand driven: estimate, not subject to a ceiling)

72,300

40,500

Parent

4,500

6,000

Child*
(Demand driven: estimate, not subject to a ceiling)

3,000

3,000

Other Family

500

500

Family Total

77,300**

50,000

Special Eligibility

100

100

Total Migration Program

160,000

160,000

*Planning levels for these categories are estimates only as they are demand driven and not subject to a ceiling.
**The total for the Family stream in 2021-22 does not include the Child category. For planning purposes both Child and Partner visa categories are counted towards the total Family stream in 2022-23.

