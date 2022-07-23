Australia's 2022-23 Migration Program, which was announced as part of the recent Federal Budgets, will remain at 160,000 broken down into the following categories:
- Skilled (109,900 places) - designed to improve the productive economic capacity and fill skill shortages in the Australian labour market
- Family (50,000 places) - mostly Partner visas
- Special Eligibility (100 places) - visas for people with special circumstances
The Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs can redistribute places between Skill stream visa categories on an ongoing basis to respond to changing economic conditions as they occur.
Migration Program planning levels as announced as part of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 Federal Budgets
|
Visa Stream
|
Visa Category
|
2021-22
|
2022-23
|
Skill
|
Employer Sponsored
|
22,000
|
30,000
|
Skilled Independent
|
6,500
|
16,652
|
Regional
|
11,200
|
25,000
|
State/Territory Nominated
|
11,200
|
20,000
|
Business Innovation & Investment
|
13,500
|
9,500
|
Global Talent (Independent)
|
15,000
|
8,448
|
Distinguished Talent
|
200
|
300
|
Skill Total
|
79,600
|
109,900
|
Family
|
Partner*
|
72,300
|
40,500
|
Parent
|
4,500
|
6,000
|
Child*
|
3,000
|
3,000
|
Other Family
|
500
|
500
|
Family Total
|
77,300**
|
50,000
|
Special Eligibility
|
100
|
100
|
Total Migration Program
|
160,000
|
160,000
|
Visa Stream
|
Visa Category
|
2021-22
|
2022-23
|
Skill
|
Employer Sponsored
|
22,000
|
30,000
|
Skilled Independent
|
6,500
|
16,652
|
Regional
|
11,200
|
25,000
*Planning levels for these categories are estimates only as they
are demand driven and not subject to a ceiling.
**The total for the Family stream in 2021-22 does not include the Child category. For planning purposes both Child and Partner visa categories are counted towards the total Family stream in 2022-23.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.