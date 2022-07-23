Australia's 2022-23 Migration Program, which was announced as part of the recent Federal Budgets, will remain at 160,000 broken down into the following categories:

Skilled (109,900 places) - designed to improve the productive economic capacity and fill skill shortages in the Australian labour market

Family (50,000 places) - mostly Partner visas

Special Eligibility (100 places) - visas for people with special circumstances

The Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs can redistribute places between Skill stream visa categories on an ongoing basis to respond to changing economic conditions as they occur.

Migration Program planning levels as announced as part of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 Federal Budgets

Visa Stream Visa Category 2021-22 2022-23 Skill Employer Sponsored 22,000 30,000 Skilled Independent 6,500 16,652 Regional 11,200 25,000 State/Territory Nominated 11,200 20,000 Business Innovation & Investment 13,500 9,500 Global Talent (Independent) 15,000 8,448 Distinguished Talent 200 300 Skill Total 79,600 109,900 Family Partner*

(Demand driven: estimate, not subject to a ceiling) 72,300 40,500 Parent 4,500 6,000 Child*

(Demand driven: estimate, not subject to a ceiling) 3,000 3,000 Other Family 500 500 Family Total 77,300** 50,000 Special Eligibility 100 100 Total Migration Program 160,000 160,000 Visa Stream Visa Category 2021-22 2022-23 Skill Employer Sponsored 22,000 30,000 Skilled Independent 6,500 16,652 Regional 11,200 25,000

*Planning levels for these categories are estimates only as they are demand driven and not subject to a ceiling.

**The total for the Family stream in 2021-22 does not include the Child category. For planning purposes both Child and Partner visa categories are counted towards the total Family stream in 2022-23.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.