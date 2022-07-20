No. Only citizens of certain countries may apply for this visa.

Citizens of certain countries must provide a letter of support from their government.

No – applicant must be enrolled in a course of study.

Some freelance work might be allowed.

Yes, you must be nominated in an occupation on the relevant skilled occupation list.

Employment

The nominating employer must ensure the position is available to the 186 visa holder on a full-time basis for at least two years.

However, there are no employment conditions associated with the 186 visa.

You must work only in a designated regional area for your nominating employer in your nominated occupation.

Usually, you can only work in your nominated occupation with your nominating employer.

You can work in a temporary, short-term, highly specialised job.

The work must be consistent with the work specified in the visa application.

The work must not be in the entertainment industry.

Work restrictions for international students have been relaxed temporarily.

This means students can work before their course commences and work more than 40 hours a fortnight in any sector.

These temporary measures remain in place until further notice.

Usually, you can only work for the same employer for 6 months. NB: this limitation has been relaxed temporarily.

Study or training allowed for up to 4 months.





You can do any kind of work on this visa.

Usually, you can only work for the same employer for 6 Months.

Study allowed for up to 4 months.