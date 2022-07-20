Roam Migration Law has put together a table of the most common immigration pathways and the associated visas to Australia.

Employer Nomination Scheme (Sc 186) visa

Skilled Employer Sponsored Regional (Provisional) (Sc 494) visa

Temporary Skill Shortage (Sc 482) visa

Temporary Work (Short Stay Specialist) (Sc 400) visa

Student (Sc 500) visa

Work and Holiday (Sc 462) visa

Working Holiday (Sc 417) visa

Visitor (Sc 600) – Tourist Stream (offshore) visa

Sponsored?

Yes

Yes

Yes, you must be nominated in an occupation on the relevant skilled occupation list.

Generally, yes.


Some freelance work might be allowed.

No – applicant must be enrolled in a course of study.

Citizens of certain countries must provide a letter of support from their government.

No. Only citizens of certain countries may apply for this visa.

No

Employment

The nominating employer must ensure the position is available to the 186 visa holder on a full-time basis for at least two years.


However, there are no employment conditions associated with the 186 visa.

You must work only in a designated regional area for your nominating employer in your nominated occupation.

Usually, you can only work in your nominated occupation with your nominating employer.

You can work in a temporary, short-term, highly specialised job.


The work must be consistent with the work specified in the visa application.


The work must not be in the entertainment industry.

Work restrictions for international students have been relaxed temporarily.


This means students can work before their course commences and work more than 40 hours a fortnight in any sector.


These temporary measures remain in place until further notice.

Usually, you can only work for the same employer for 6 months.

NB: this limitation has been relaxed temporarily.


Study or training allowed for up to 4 months.

You can do any kind of work on this visa.


Usually, you can only work for the same employer for 6 Months.


Study allowed for up to 4 months.

No work allowed – volunteering might be allowed.

Minimum Salary (AUD)


The applicant must be paid at the market salary rate and above TSMIT.

$53,900

$53,900

$53,900

N/A

The national minimum wage is $21.38 per hour or $812.60 per 38 hour week (before tax)


Casual employees covered by the national minimum wage also get at least a 25% casual loading

The national minimum wage is $21.38 per hour or $812.60 per 38 hour week (before tax)


Casual employees covered by the national minimum wage also get at least a 25% casual loading

The national minimum wage is $21.38 per hour or $812.60 per 38 hour week (before tax)


Casual employees covered by the national minimum wage also get at least a 25% casual loading

N/A – No work allowed

Skill Level

Applicants need to have the relevant work experience.


Most applicants need to have a skills assessment to show they have the required skills to work in the nominated occupation.

Applicants must have been employed in the nominated occupation for at least 3 years on a full-time basis at the skill level required for the nominated occupation.


Most applicants need to have a skills assessment to show they have the required skills to work in the nominated occupation.

Must have worked in the nominated occupation or a related field for at least 2 years.


Some applicants will need a positive skills assessment.

You must have specialised skills/knowledge/experience that:

  • Can assist Australian businesses
  • Can't reasonably be found in the Australian labour market
  • Will be non-ongoing

N/A

Must meet an educational requirement – this will depend on your country of citizenship.

N/A

N/A

English Language

Must have Competent English unless exempt.

Must have Competent English unless exempt.

Applicants must meet certain minimum standards of English language proficiency.

N/A

Evidence of English language skills may be required.

Must have Functional English

N/A

N/A

Government Charges (AUD)

$4240 – main applicant

$2120 – additional applicants >18

$1060 – additional applicants <18

$4240 – main applicant

$2120 – additional applicants >18

$1060 – additional applicants <18

ST Stream:

$1330 – main applicant

$1330 – additional applicants >18

$335 – additional applicants <18


MT Stream:

$2770 – main applicant

$2770 – additional applicants >18

$695 – additional applicants <18

$325 – main applicant

$325 – additional applicants >18

$80 – additional applications <18

$650 – main applicant

$485 – additional applicants >18

$160 – additional applicants <18

$510

$510

From $150

Duration

Permanent

Up to 5 years

Up to 2 years or up to 4 years depending on your occupation.


Hong Kong passport holders may stay up to 5 years.

Up to 6 months

Up to 5 years depending on length and type of course.

Up to 12 months

Up to 12 months

Up to 12 months

Dependents permitted?

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

No

No

Pathway to Permanent Residency?

This is a permanent visa

Yes

This will depend on your occupation.

No

No

No

No

No

