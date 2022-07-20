Roam Migration Law has put together a table of the most common immigration pathways and the associated visas to Australia.
Please click here to view a PDF version of the table here.
|
Employer Nomination Scheme (Sc 186) visa
|
Skilled Employer Sponsored Regional (Provisional) (Sc 494) visa
|
Temporary Skill Shortage (Sc 482) visa
|
Temporary Work (Short Stay Specialist) (Sc 400) visa
|
Student (Sc 500) visa
|
Work and Holiday (Sc 462) visa
|
Working Holiday (Sc 417) visa
|
Visitor (Sc 600) – Tourist Stream (offshore) visa
|
Sponsored?
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes, you must be nominated in an occupation on the relevant skilled occupation list.
|
Generally, yes.
Some freelance work might be allowed.
|
No – applicant must be enrolled in a course of study.
|
Citizens of certain countries must provide a letter of support from their government.
|
No. Only citizens of certain countries may apply for this visa.
|
No
|
Employment
|
The nominating employer must ensure the position is available to the 186 visa holder on a full-time basis for at least two years.
However, there are no employment conditions associated with the 186 visa.
|
You must work only in a designated regional area for your nominating employer in your nominated occupation.
|
Usually, you can only work in your nominated occupation with your nominating employer.
|
You can work in a temporary, short-term, highly specialised job.
The work must be consistent with the work specified in the visa application.
The work must not be in the entertainment industry.
|
Work restrictions for international students have been relaxed temporarily.
This means students can work before their course commences and work more than 40 hours a fortnight in any sector.
These temporary measures remain in place until further notice.
|
Usually, you can only work for the same employer for 6 months.
NB: this limitation has been relaxed temporarily.
Study or training allowed for up to 4 months.
|
You can do any kind of work on this visa.
Usually, you can only work for the same employer for 6 Months.
Study allowed for up to 4 months.
|
No work allowed – volunteering might be allowed.
|
Minimum Salary (AUD)
The applicant must be paid at the market salary rate and above TSMIT.
|
$53,900
|
$53,900
|
$53,900
|
N/A
|
The national minimum wage is $21.38 per hour or $812.60 per 38 hour week (before tax)
Casual employees covered by the national minimum wage also get at least a 25% casual loading
|
The national minimum wage is $21.38 per hour or $812.60 per 38 hour week (before tax)
Casual employees covered by the national minimum wage also get at least a 25% casual loading
|
The national minimum wage is $21.38 per hour or $812.60 per 38 hour week (before tax)
Casual employees covered by the national minimum wage also get at least a 25% casual loading
|
N/A – No work allowed
|
Skill Level
|
Applicants need to have the relevant work experience.
Most applicants need to have a skills assessment to show they have the required skills to work in the nominated occupation.
|
Applicants must have been employed in the nominated occupation for at least 3 years on a full-time basis at the skill level required for the nominated occupation.
Most applicants need to have a skills assessment to show they have the required skills to work in the nominated occupation.
|
Must have worked in the nominated occupation or a related field for at least 2 years.
Some applicants will need a positive skills assessment.
|
You must have specialised skills/knowledge/experience that:
|
N/A
|
Must meet an educational requirement – this will depend on your country of citizenship.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
English Language
|
Must have Competent English unless exempt.
|
Must have Competent English unless exempt.
|
Applicants must meet certain minimum standards of English language proficiency.
|
N/A
|
Evidence of English language skills may be required.
|
Must have Functional English
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Government Charges (AUD)
|
$4240 – main applicant
$2120 – additional applicants >18
$1060 – additional applicants <18
|
$4240 – main applicant
$2120 – additional applicants >18
$1060 – additional applicants <18
|
ST Stream:
$1330 – main applicant
$1330 – additional applicants >18
$335 – additional applicants <18
MT Stream:
$2770 – main applicant
$2770 – additional applicants >18
$695 – additional applicants <18
|
$325 – main applicant
$325 – additional applicants >18
$80 – additional applications <18
|
$650 – main applicant
$485 – additional applicants >18
$160 – additional applicants <18
|
$510
|
$510
|
From $150
|
Duration
|
Permanent
|
Up to 5 years
|
Up to 2 years or up to 4 years depending on your occupation.
Hong Kong passport holders may stay up to 5 years.
|
Up to 6 months
|
Up to 5 years depending on length and type of course.
|
Up to 12 months
|
Up to 12 months
|
Up to 12 months
|
Dependents permitted?
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
Pathway to Permanent Residency?
|
This is a permanent visa
|
Yes
|
This will depend on your occupation.
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.