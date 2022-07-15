Australia's Department of Home Affairs (DHA) is experiencing longer-than-usual processing times for key employment-based visa categories, according to data released by the government. Specifically, expanded processing times have been recorded for the Subclass 482 Temporary Skill Shortage visa and the Subclass 400 Temporary Work (Short Stay Specialist) visa. The expanded processing times come amid recent changes to Australia's permanent residency pathways and the relaxation of COVID-related restrictions on entry by foreign nationals.

Processing Times for Subclass 482 and 400 Visas

The Subclass 482 visa is a Temporary Skill Shortage visa designed to allow employers to sponsor a suitably skilled foreign worker to fill a position for which a qualified Australian candidate cannot be found. The Subclass 482 visa features several "streams," including the short- and mid-term streams as well as the labor agreement stream, each of which allows the foreign national to live and work in Australia for a specified period of time. Sponsoring employers with regular and ongoing needs for foreign workers may obtain "accredited" status, which enables faster processing times.

Subclass 482 visas presently require approximately 1 to 3 months for processing by DHA, though some applications are currently taking 15 months or more. These times are a measurable increase from years past, in which DHA processed most Subclass 482 visa applications in a matter of 4 weeks for non-accredited employers and between 1 day and 1 week for accredited employers.

The Subclass 400 is a Temporary Work visa. The visa's Highly Specialized Work stream allows foreign nationals to do short-term, highly specialized work in Australia and is suitable for candidates with specialized skills, knowledge, or experience that it not generally available in Australia.

At present, applications for Subclass 400 visas are being processed by DHA in approximately 4 to 31 days. However, some Subclass 400 visas may require more than 45 days for processing. This too is a measurable uptick in the processing time required for these visas, which previously required approximately 1 day to 1 week for accredited employers.

While DHA continues to process new visa applications, these expanded processing times are a signal that the agency may be experiencing higher application volumes than in the past. Longer processing times also mean that employers should allow additional time to secure Subclass 482 and Subclass 400 visas.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.