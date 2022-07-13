A business operating outside of Australia may also be able to sponsor an employee to work in Australia to:

establish, or help establish, a business operation with connections with a business located outside Australia

fulfill, or help in fulfilling a contractual obligation.

Overseas Business Sponsors do not need to be operating in Australia but must meet all other employer eligibility requirements and the sponsorship obligations. The visa that will be granted to the employee will be a Subclass 482 Temporary Skill Shortage Visa as it would be in cases where the employer/sponsor is an Australian business.

As in the 482 visa sponsored by an Australian business, the visa holder is granted full-time work rights but they can only work for the sponsoring employer, in the nominated occupation. The employer must be approved by the Department of Immigration to become a sponsor. The visa is granted for up to 4 years but it can be extended for more time after that.

We are happy to discuss your eligibility: we determine if your business can become an overseas sponsor and prepare and lodge all applications for you.

The above is a summary only and should not be treated as legal advice. You should seek personalised advice before acting on the above information.

