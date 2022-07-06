Key Points

The government of Australia increased some visa application filling fees on 1 July 2022

Overview

The government of Australia increased visa application fees by an average of three percent on 1 July 2022. The following fees will apply to several of the visa applications below:

Short-Term Subclass 482 Visa: $1,330.00

Subclass 186 Visa: $4,240.00

Medium-Term Subclass 482 Visa: $2,770.00

Subclass 400 Visa: $325.00

For additional information on application fees, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Australia increased certain subclass application filling fees on 1 July 2022. According to the government announcement, the increase is in line with market rates and the country's Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Australia's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 5 July, 2022

