The government of Australia published information on current visa processing times based on the visa type

Overview

The government of Australia has redirected its focus on reducing visa processing delays and the visa backlog that has grown as a result of the country's reopening in February 2022. The government currently updates its global visa processing times monthly to reflect new information. Processing times for common visa categories are as follows:

Business Talent Visa (subclass 132): range from 15 to 40 months

Visitor Visa (subclass 600): range from 1 to 50 days

Temporary Work (Short Stay Specialist) Visa (subclass 400): range from 4 to 45 days

What are the Changes?

On 5 May 2022, the government of Australia updated its global processing times for each visa type. The country has experienced an increase in processing delays due to large visa backlogs and the reopening of the country.

Looking Ahead

The government of Australia is expected to introduce new measures and release information on the total number of backlogged visas in the coming weeks. Continue to check the government of Australia's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 9 June, 2022

