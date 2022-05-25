From 1 July 2022, JobActive will be replaced from Workforce Australia Online. Workforce Australia Online comes under a new, modern and innovative employment service by the Department of Education, Skills and Employment. It will be an online employment service platform available to all Australian job seekers.

Effect on Labour Marketing Testing

Labour market testing is a requirement for employers who wish to sponsor a foreign worker and applies to the nomination stage of the subclass 482 and 494 nomination process. It is crucial for businesses to conduct labour market testing properly and for the stipulated length of time. A failure to adhere to legislative requirements of labour marketing testing may result in the nomination application being refused.

Current legislative provisions for labour marketing testing requires employers wishing to sponsor an overseas incumbent for a position in their organisation to advertise the nominated position on the JobActive website and at least two other recruitment websites to demonstrate how their inability to find a suitable Australian incumbent for the nominated position.

The replacement of JobActive by Workforce Australia Online is particularly important to businesses that will be running job advertisements for labour market testing for employment sponsored visas in that period of change.

While there have not been any changes to legislation as of now, it is expected that the requirements will be amended to reflect the replacement of JobActive by Workforce Australia Online. Businesses advertising around the May to July 2022 period must ensure that they stay abreast of legislative changes and adhere to the new requirements when they come into force.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.