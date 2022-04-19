Australian Migration Programme Planning Levels: FY 22-23 - Global Talent Visa, Employer Nominated Visas and General Skilled Migration.

Earlier this year, Moore Australia was pleased to welcome Ruobing Yang and Minh Nguyen as part of the team working to support clients and their business outcomes with expertise in Migration Services.

The release of the 2022-2023 Federal Budget looks at immigration numbers into Australia and planning levels by visa options. Here's a summary of the key takeaways and what that means for clients exploring migration into Australia.

COMPETITION FOR GLOBAL TALENT VISA PROGRAMME TO INCREASE

Although there is a significant reduction in the planning level for the global talent visa programme, exceptional and outstanding candidates in the target sectors will continue to be invited under the programme. It can be expected that the competition for a place in the Global Talent programme will intensify, as the Australian government calibrates the programme to attract the best of the best talent to Australia.Where a candidate's achievements are considered outstanding and exceptional, it is possible their expression of interest will be prioritised for consideration, rather than being assessed on a first-in-first-served basis.

REDUCTION IN BUSINESS SKILLED MIGRATION PROGRAMME EXPECTED TO REDUCE PROCESSING TIMES.

There is also a significant reduction in the business skilled migration programme. It stands to reason that processing time of subclass 188 visas and the legacy 132 visas can be reduced by receiving additional resources for processing.

INCREASE IN EMPLOYER NOMINATED SKILLED VISA PLACES TO RELIEVE PRESSURE ON AUSTRALIAN JOB MARKET

On the other hand, a substantial increase in the number of places is planned for employer nominated skilled visas, where visa applicants' qualifications, work experience and skillsets are recognised through securing employment with Australian businesses.

General skilled migration numbers have also increased significantly for both independent (subclass 189) and state nominated (subclass 190) streams. Although the invitation numbers under those subclasses will increase in 2022-23 financial year, it is still expected that only those with relatively high points would be invited.

