Key Points?
- Visa holders of the Subclass 457 visa or 482 visa will be eligible for permanent residency in Australia
Overview
On 18 March 2022, the government of Australia announced amendments to its legislation on the permanent residency pathways for Subclass 482 and Subclass 457 visa holders on the Short-Term Skilled Occupation List (STSOL). Under these amendments, these visa holders who have been nominated to the STSOL will be eligible for the permanent residence pathway under the Subclass 186 Temporary Residence Transition Stream (TRTS). To qualify, applicants must:
- Have resided in Australia for a minimum period of six months between the periods of? 1 Feb. 2020 and 14 Dec. 2022; and?
- Meet the requirements laid out under the TRTS
What are the Changes?
The government of Australia introduced amendments in order to allow visa holders of the Subclass 482 or 457 to access a pathway to permanent residency in the country. These changes are expected to be officially implemented beginning in July 2022.?
Originally published MARCH 28, 2022 .
