The Australian government has lengthened the validities of Subclass 485, 489, 491, and 494 visas for those affected by the COVID-19 border closures.

Temporary Graduate Visas- Subclass 485. Subclass 485 visas are now valid until Sept. 30, 2022, for principal applicants who were offshore Australia at any point between Feb. 1, 2020, and Dec. 14, 2021, that held or continue to hold a subclass 485 visa which would have ended before Oct. 1, 2022, did not have their temporary graduate visas canceled and did not get another visa.





Skilled Regional Provisional Visa- Subclass 489. Subclass 489 visa holders can lengthen the validity of their visa for three years from the initial expiration date.





To qualify for the extension of the subclass 489 visa, primary applicants need to have been offshore Australia at any point between Feb 1, 2020, and Dec. 14, 2021, must have held or still hold a subclass 489 visa and not have had their subclass 489 visa terminated.





Skilled Work Provisional Visas- Subclass 491 and Skilled Employer-Sponsored Regional Visas- Subclass 494. Those with either subclass 491 or 494 visas are now able to meet permanent residence requirements by extending the validity of their visa for three years from the initial expiration date.





To qualify for the extension of the subclass 491 or 494 visas, primary applicants need to have been offshore Australia at any point between Feb. 1, 2020, and Dec. 14, 2021, had a subclass 491 or 494 visas at that time, and still in effect as of Feb. 18 and did not get their subclass 491 or 494 visas terminated.

The preceding information on visa extensions is also applicable to dependents of the main visa holder.

