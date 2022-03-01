As Australia continues to reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic, Australian states have begun to lift quarantine and isolation requirements on fully vaccinated international and interstate arrivals. Previously, travelers entering any given Australia state from abroad or from another Australian state were subject to local quarantine and isolation requirements. However, at present, no Australian state is imposing such requirements on fully vaccinated travelers, with the exception of Western Australia, which is due to ease its border restrictions on March 3, 2022. The lifting of quarantine and isolation requirements is a significant step in Australia's recovery from the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, helping to facilitate both international and interstate travel within the country.

Easing of Interstate Border Restrictions

Over the past several weeks, the Australian government has begun to lift restrictions on international travel into the country. For example, as of February 21, all fully vaccinated visa holders - including visitors - are allowed to enter Australia without first receiving a travel exemption. Even as restrictions on international travel were lifted, however, authorities cautioned that travelers could still be subject to local quarantine and isolation regulations. Those regulations have now broadly been lifted.

Australian Capital Territory: Travelers must take a rapid antigen test within 24 hours of arrival in Australia. Travelers can take this test in the state or territory they arrive in and then travel to the ACT, or travel directly to the ACT and take a test at home. Travelers must quarantine until receiving a negative test result. Travelers should refrain from entering high-risk settings for up to 14 days following arrival.

Travelers must take a rapid antigen test within 24 hours of arrival in Australia. Travelers can take this test in the state or territory they arrive in and then travel to the ACT, or travel directly to the ACT and take a test at home. Travelers must quarantine until receiving a negative test result. Travelers should refrain from entering high-risk settings for up to 14 days following arrival. New South Wales: Fully vaccinated international travelers must take a rapid antigen test within 24 hours of arriving in New South Wales. Travelers must self-isolate until a negative test result is received. With a rapid antigen test, these results may come in as little as 15 minutes. Travelers must refrain from visiting high-risk settings for at least 7 days after arrival.

Fully vaccinated international travelers must take a rapid antigen test within 24 hours of arriving in New South Wales. Travelers must self-isolate until a negative test result is received. With a rapid antigen test, these results may come in as little as 15 minutes. Travelers must refrain from visiting high-risk settings for at least 7 days after arrival. Northern Territory: There are no longer any entry restrictions on people arriving in the Northern Territory and no requirement for a border entry form. International travelers must follow the pre-arrival advice on the Smartraveller website.

There are no longer any entry restrictions on people arriving in the Northern Territory and no requirement for a border entry form. International travelers must follow the pre-arrival advice on the Smartraveller website. Queensland: Fully vaccinated international travelers must obtain a rapid antigen test or PCR test within 24 hours of arriving in Queensland and must quarantine until a negative result is received. With a rapid antigen test, these results may come in as little as 15 minutes.

Fully vaccinated international travelers must obtain a rapid antigen test or PCR test within 24 hours of arriving in Queensland and must quarantine until a negative result is received. With a rapid antigen test, these results may come in as little as 15 minutes. South Australia: As of January 1, 2022, travelers entering South Australia are no longer required to complete a border entry form. Fully vaccinated international travelers must take a PCR test within 24 hours of arrival and must quarantine until the test is taken. Travelers must not enter any high-risk settings for seven days after arrival.

As of January 1, 2022, travelers entering South Australia are no longer required to complete a border entry form. Fully vaccinated international travelers must take a PCR test within 24 hours of arrival and must quarantine until the test is taken. Travelers must not enter any high-risk settings for seven days after arrival. Tasmania: International travelers who meet the Australian government's entry requirements are not subject to any additional regulations for entering Tasmania.

International travelers who meet the Australian government's entry requirements are not subject to any additional regulations for entering Tasmania. Victoria: Fully vaccinated travelers must obtain a rapid antigen test or PCR test within 24 hours of arriving, and must quarantine at home until receiving a negative result. With a rapid antigen test, these results may come in as little as 15 minutes.

Fully vaccinated travelers must obtain a rapid antigen test or PCR test within 24 hours of arriving, and must quarantine at home until receiving a negative result. With a rapid antigen test, these results may come in as little as 15 minutes. Western Australia: Effective March 3, 2022, Western Australia's borders will reopen, allowing for safe travel into the state from interstate and overseas with vaccination and testing requirements on arrival, pending the latest health advice.

Please continue to follow updates on our blog, The Mobile Workforce.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.