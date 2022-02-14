ARTICLE

Key Points

The government of Australia will reopen borders to fully vaccinated travelers for work, tourism and business travel beginning 21 Feb. 2022

Overview

The government of Australia will reopen its borders to fully vaccinated foreign national workers, tourists and business travelers beginning 21 Feb. 2022. Unvaccinated visa holders will be required to apply for a valid travel exemption to enter the country and will be subject to territorial quarantine requirements. For a list of eligible visa holders, click here.

Fully vaccinated travelers eligible to enter Australia beginning 21 Feb. 2022 will be required to ensure the following prior to travel:

Check if they are exempt from Australia's travel restrictions and ensure they are eligible for the Safe Travel Zone arrangements;

Adhere to quarantine requirements based on the state or region of arrival as well as adhere to domestic travel restrictions;

Obtain an International COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate or equivalent vaccination certificate;

Complete an Australian Travel Declaration form at least 72 hours prior to departure;

Undergo PCR or rapid NAAT testing within three days prior to departure or a rapid antigen test within 24 hours of departure;

Provide any additional requested documents upon arrival, including negative testing results, visas and travel documentation.

What are the Changes?

The government of Australia will reopen its borders to some fully vaccinated travelers beginning 21 Feb. 2022. The government made a similar announcement in early October 2021 under the Phase C reopening plan, however, parts of the plan were delayed due to the emergence of the COVID-19 omicron variant. Australia's international borders have been closed since March 2020.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Australia's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 10 February 2022

