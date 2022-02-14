Key Points 

  • The government of Australia will reopen borders to fully vaccinated travelers for work, tourism and business travel beginning 21 Feb. 2022  

Overview  

The government of Australia will reopen  its borders to fully vaccinated foreign national workers, tourists and business travelers beginning 21 Feb. 2022. Unvaccinated visa holders will be required to apply for a valid travel exemption to enter the country and will be subject to territorial quarantine requirements. For a list of eligible visa holders, click here

Fully vaccinated travelers eligible to enter Australia beginning 21 Feb. 2022 will be required to ensure the following prior to travel: 

What are the Changes? 

The government of Australia will reopen its borders to some fully vaccinated travelers beginning 21 Feb. 2022. The government made a similar announcement in early October 2021 under the  Phase C reopening plan, however, parts of the plan were delayed due to the emergence of the COVID-19 omicron variant. Australia's international borders have been closed since March 2020. 

Looking Ahead  

Continue to check the government of Australia's website and Envoy's  website for the latest updates and information.  

Originally published 10 February 2022

