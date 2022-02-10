ARTICLE

After almost two long years, Australia's international borders will re-open to allow all fully vaccinated visa holders to enter the country from 21 February 2022. This will include the return of tourists, business travellers and other visitors. This is welcome news to those working in the tourism industry, who can now plan and prepare for the bustling years ahead.

The emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 delayed Australia's international border re-opening. However, as we pass the peak of Omicron and have seen a 23% decline in covid-related hospitalisations, the government has declared that Australia is ready to progress in re-opening its international borders.

Those who are not fully vaccinated are still required to obtain a travel exemption and will be subject to the relevant state and territory quarantine requirements.

Please see the list of vaccines that are recognised by the Australian government for travel purposes here. Fully vaccinated visa holders should also check Australia's travel requirements prior to departure.

