Extension of the validity period for the Temporary Graduate visa

As of 19 Jan. 2022, the government of Australia will issue Visa Application Charge (VAC) refunds to Working Holiday Maker (subclass 462 and 417) pass holders who are outside of the country or traveling between 19 Jan. 2022 and 19 April 2022 and cannot enter Australia. The government will release an online application form in the coming weeks. For additional information on refunds, click here .

On 18 Feb. 2022, the government of Australia will also extend the validity of the Temporary Graduate (subclass 485) visa for some holders until 30 Sept. 2022. This extension will apply to individuals who have been affected by COVID-19 travel restrictions with expired Temporary Gradate visas. Eligible visa holders will receive a notification directly from the Department of Home Affairs concerning the extension.

The government of Australia announced several changes to immigration visa types. Over the course of the pandemic, the government of Australia has issued refunds for select visa holders who paid a VAC and who have been affected by COVID-19 restrictions. WHM visa holders may now be eligible for a VAC refund if they are outside of the country from 19 Jan. 2022 to 19 April 2022. The government has also extended the validity period of Temporary Graduate (subclass 485) visas.

JANUARY 26, 2022

