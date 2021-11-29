ARTICLE

In the media

Man arrested for multi-million dollar migration fraud

A joint agency investigation has led to the arrest of a 57-year-old man from the NSW Central Coast for allegedly being the primary facilitator of a multi-million migration fraud. The man allegedly facilitated more than 130 fraudulent visa applications – focusing on the food service and regional farm worker industries (17 November 2021). More..

Extending support for the New Zealand pathway to permanent residence

The Australian Government will extend measures to further support New Zealand citizens adversely impacted by COVID-19 who are on a pathway to permanent residence. From 13 November 2021, New Zealand citizens applying for the New Zealand stream of the Skilled Independent (subclass 189) visa will be able to claim an exemption from either the 2019-20 or the 2020-21 income year (12 November 2021). More..

Refugee workers: The untapped talent pool helping corporates thrive

The University of Sydney and the Crescent Foundation issued a guide to employers seeking to recruit people from refugee backgrounds, featuring case studies from three companies. The researchers said the case studies show the benefits to organisations, employees, and Australian society from hiring refugees (09 November 2021). More..

In practice and courts and publishing

Pathways to permanent residence

Pathways to permanent residence will open on 5 March 2022 for eligible Hong Kong and British National (Overseas) (BNO) passport holders, through two new visa streams:

Subclass 191 – the Hong Kong (regional) stream — for primary visa holders who were usually resident in Australia for a continuous period of at least three years immediately before applying and who lived, worked and studied exclusively in a designated regional area for that period, while holding the qualifying visa.

Subclass 189 – the Hong Kong stream — for primary visa holders who were usually resident in Australia for a continuous period of at least four years immediately before applying, and who held the qualifying visa during that period.

More information about the pathways to permanent residence for Hong Kong and BNO passport holders is available on the Department of Home Affairs website (01 November 2021).

Recruiting workers for upcoming harvests

The Pacific labour programs will remain the priority source of temporary migrant workers for Australia's agriculture sector. The Government's commitment to double the number of Pacific workers to 25,000 in Australia by March 2022 means that there will be more workers available to fill critical workforce shortages for the upcoming harvest seasons.? For more information and updates refer to The Australian Agriculture Visa.

