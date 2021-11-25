Key Points

Updated entrance requirements for eligible fully vaccinated visa holders

Overview

The government of Australia will allow eligible fully vaccinated visa holders to enter Australia without needing to apply for a travel exemption beginning 1 Dec. 2021. A list of eligible visa holders can be found here.

These travelers must be:

Fully vaccinated with a completed dosage of a vaccine approved or recognized by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA);

Provide proof of their vaccination status;

Hold a valid visa for one of the eligible visa subclasses;and

Present a negative COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test taken within three days of departure

Travelers will also be required to comply with the quarantine requirements in the state or territory of their arrival.

What are the Changes?

The government of Australia will allow eligible fully vaccinated visa holders to enter the country beginning 1 Dec. 2021 with a quarantine requirement. This will allow more skilled workers to return to Australia.

Looking Ahead

Additional visa types may be added to the list of eligible visas. Continue to check the government of Australia's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 23, November 2021

