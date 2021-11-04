Key Points

Two new permanent residence visa streams will open for Hong Kong and British National Overseas passport holders beginning in March 2022

Overview

On Nov. 1, 2021, the government of Australia announced two new permanent residence visa streams for Hong Kong and British National Overseas (BNO) passport holders. These pathways will open on Mar. 5, 2022 and will create new permanent residence pathways for graduates and skilled workers who have been in Australia on extended visas.

What are the Changes?

Two new streams will open for Hong Kong and BNO passport holders to apply for permanent residence in Australia.

Subclass 191 - the Hong Kong (regional) stream:

For primary visa holders who have continuously lived, worked and studied exclusively in a designated regional area of Australia for at least three years and who held a qualifying visa throughout the duration the three-year period.

Subclass 189 - the Hong Kong stream:

For primary visa holders who normally reside in Australia for a period of at least four years, and who held a qualifying visa throughout the duration of the four-year period.

Looking Ahead

These new visa streams will open for applicants on Mar. 5, 2022. Continue to check the government of Australia's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 1, November 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.