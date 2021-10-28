In the media

Ticket to safe travel overseas

From tomorrow, 19 October 2021, Australians and Australian visa holders who have a valid passport and their COVID-19 vaccination recorded on the Australian Immunisation Register can obtain an International COVID-19 proof of vaccination.

The international proof of vaccine will enable fully vaccinated Australians to depart Australia and to travel internationally consistent with the National Plan to transition Australia's COVID-19 Response (18 October 2021). More...

Temporary visa holders are ineligible for Medicare and struggling to prove they're fully vaccinated

Temporary visa holders, including refugees and asylum seekers and students, fear exclusion from employment and social venues due to problems obtaining proof of immunization against Covid-19, despite having received double vaccinations. Many are ineligible for Medicare but were unaware they needed an Individual Health Identifier until after their vaccinations, which as a result do not appear on their immunization history statement (14 October 2021). More...',

In practice and courts and publishing

Australian Agriculture visa - to address workforce shortages

The Australian Agriculture visa is being designed for primary industry sectors including horticulture, meat processing, dairy, wool, grains, fisheries (including aquaculture) and forestry.

The Seasonal Worker Programme and Pacific Labour Scheme will remain the priority source of temporary migrant workers for Australia's agriculture sector. The Australian Agriculture visa will address any labour gaps that cannot be filled by Australian and Pacific labour. The legislative framework for the Australian Agriculture visa commenced on 30 Sept 2021. More...

Recruiting workers for upcoming harvests

The Pacific labour programs will remain the priority source of temporary migrant workers for Australia's agriculture sector. The Government's commitment to double the number of Pacific workers to 25,000 in Australia by March 2022 means that there will be more workers available to fill critical workforce shortages for the upcoming harvest seasons. For more information and updates refer to The Australian Agriculture Visa.

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.