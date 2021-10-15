ARTICLE

In the media

Project to grow Southern Queensland's agriculture workforce

Migrants, refugees and international students will be supported to find work in South West Queensland's agricultural sector as part of the Palaszczuk Government's Diverse Queensland Workforce program (27 September 2021). More...

In practice and courts and publishing>

Australian Agriculture visa – to address workforce shortages

The Australian Agriculture visa is being designed for primary industry sectors including horticulture, meat processing, dairy, wool, grains, fisheries (including aquaculture) and forestry.

The Seasonal Worker Programme and Pacific Labour Scheme will remain the priority source of temporary migrant workers for Australia's agriculture sector. The Australian Agriculture visa will address any labour gaps that cannot be filled by Australian and Pacific labour. The legislative framework for the Australian Agriculture visa commenced on 30 Sept 2021. More...

Recruiting workers for upcoming harvests

The Pacific labour programs will remain the priority source of temporary migrant workers for Australia's agriculture sector. The Government's commitment to double the number of Pacific workers to 25,000 in Australia by March 2022 means that there will be more workers available to fill critical workforce shortages for the upcoming harvest seasons. For more information and updates refer to The Australian Agriculture Visa.

Senate committee inquiry: Visa classes

Legal and Constitutional Affairs References Committee

The efficacy, fairness, timeliness and costs of the processing and granting of visa classes which provide for or allow for family and partner reunions

Inquiry into the efficacy, fairness, timeliness and costs of the processing and granting of visa classes which provide for or allow for family and partner reunions. The committee's reporting date has been extended to 25 November 2021. See the terms of reference.

