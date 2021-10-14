ARTICLE

When sponsoring overseas nationals, employers must obtain a Standard Business Sponsorship (SBS). For employers who already hold an SBS it is worth considering applying for Accredited Business Sponsorship (ABS), either at sponsorship renewal or during the period of the existing sponsorship.

Accredited sponsorship – Categories

Employers will be eligible for an ABS where they meet one of the following categories:

Category Eligibility Commonwealth, state or territory government agency Where Australian workers comprise at least 75% of their workforce in Australia Trusted traders Registered as an Australian Trusted Trader,

Australian workers comprise at least 75% of their workforce in Australia,

All 457 and/or 482 holders are engaged as employees under a written contract that meets National Employment Standards (NES) where they apply, and

All employees are paid in accordance with an Enterprise Agreement or an internal salary table that reflects the current market salary rates Low risk sponsor with low volume usage and high percentage of Australian workers: At least 85% of workforce in Australia are Australian workers

Not a sole trader or a partnership

Annual turnover of at least 4 million AUD for the last two years

Standard business sponsor for at least one year

No adverse monitoring outcomes (unless reasonable to disregard)

At least 1 Nomination approved for a primary 457/482 visa holder in the last two years.

Nomination non-approval rate of less than 3% for the last year (or approval rate of 97%)

All 457 and/or 482 holders are engaged as employees under a written contract that meets National Employment Standards (NES) where they apply, and

All employees are paid in accordance with an Enterprise Agreement or an internal salary table that reflects the current market salary rates Low risk sponsor with high volume usage and medium percentage of Australian workers At least 75% of workforce in Australia are Australian workers

At least 10 approved nominations (482/457) in the past 2 yrs

Not a sole trader or a partnership

Annual turnover of at least 4 million AUD for the last two years

Standard business sponsor for at least one year

No adverse monitoring outcomes (unless reasonable to disregard)

At least 1 Nomination approved for a primary 457/482 visa holder in the last two years.

Nomination non-approval rate of less than 3% for the last year (or approval rate of 97%)

All 457 and/or 482 holders are engaged as employees under a written contract that meets National Employment Standards (NES) where they apply, and

All employees are paid in accordance with an Enterprise Agreement or an internal salary table that reflects the current market salary rates

Some flexibility is also available for an employer to be granted an ABS where they do not strictly meet each requirement for a category. Please speak to your Hammond Taylor representative if you meet most of the requirements above.

Benefits

ABS status comes with great benefits, including:

Auto-approvals for certain nominations based on the nominated occupation and salary. (see explanation below)

Short 5 days processing for 482 Nominations

Ability to post job ads on the sponsors' website to meet Labour Market Testing Advertising requirements; and

Ability to exempt employees from having to arrange overseas police clearances

The benefits of an ABS will assist with businesses with talent procurement by reducing lead-times to onboard staff.

Streamlined processing (I.e. Automatic approval) are available for low-risk nominations where documents have been provided at the time of lodgement of the application. Low risk nominations can include:

Nominations for occupations that fall under skill level 1 and skills level 2 of the ANZSCO list of occupations. And where earnings are over $180,000 or

where earnings are over $180,000 or Nominations for occupations that fall under skill level 1 and skills level 2 of the ANZSCO list of occupations. (except for the occupations listed below) And where earnings are over $65,000

Exempted occupations:

Accountant (General) (ANZSCO 221111)

Building and Engineering Technicians (nec) (ANZSCO 312999)

Café or Restaurant Manager (ANZSCO 141111)

Chef (ANZSCO 351311)

Chief Executive or Managing Director (ANZSCO 111111)

Conference and Event Organiser (ANZSCO 149311)

Corporate General Manager (ANZSCO 111211)

Corporate Services Manager (ANZSCO 132111)

Customer Service Manager (ANZSCO 149212)

Facilities Manager (ANZSCO 149913)

Financial Institution Branch Manager (ANZSCO 149914)

Hotel or Motel Manager (ANZSCO 141311)

Human Resource Adviser (ANZSCO 223111)

Liaision Officer (ANZSCO 224912)

Management Accountant (ANZSCO 221112)

Management Consultant (ANZSCO 224711)

Market Research Analyst (ANZSCO 225112)

Marketing Specialist (ANZSCO 225113)

Massage Therapist (ANZSCO 411611)

Mechanical Engineering Technician (ANZSCO 312512)

Multimedia Designer (ANZSCO 232413)

Policy and Planning Manager (ANZSCO 132411_

Procurement Manager (ANZSCO 133612)

Public Relations Manager (ANZSCO 131114)

Recruitment Consultant (ANZSCO 223112)

Sales and Marketing Manager (ANZSCO 131112)

Sports Administrator (ANZSCO 139915)

Supply and Distribution Manager (ANZSCO 133611)

Taxation Accountant (ANZSCO 221113)

Technical Sales Representatives (nec) including Education Sales representatives (ANZSCO 225499)

Transport Company Manager (ANZSCO 149413)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter.