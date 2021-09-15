Victoria has added the 3 new occupations of Cook, Chef & Early Childhood Teacher to its subclass 190/ 491 visa state sponsorship lists. The addition of these occupations is through a program called the Workforce Skills Pathway (WSP). The WSP aims to address skills gaps in the local workforce.

Eligibility

Cook or Chef (Hospitality)

You must be a highly skilled cook or chef

live and work in Victoria.

Meet the subclass 190 or 491visa Victorian nomination criteria,

There is no definition on what is deemed to be highly skilled as yet. This is likely to be a subjective criteria assessed by a case officer when you expression your interest in the program.

Early Childhood Teacher

Have a skill assessment as an Early Childhood (Pre-primary School) Teacher from the Australian Institute for Teaching and School Leadership.

live and work in Victoria.

Meet the subclass 190 or 491visa Victorian nomination criteria

Summary

We anticipate places in the Workforce Skills Pathway will be limited and recommend that you prepare your application for state sponsorship as soon as possible.

