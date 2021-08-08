In the media

Supporting Australia's COVID-19 vaccine rollout through skilled migration

The Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Alex Hawke MP has announced the inclusion of pharmacists on the Priority Migration Skilled Occupation List (PMSOL). This addition of three occupations brings the PMSOL to 44 in total. Priority visa processing will be given to those occupations on the PMSO (27 July 2021). More...

New penalties proposed to protect migrant workers from coercive exploitation

The Government has released for public consultation an exposure draft of the Migration Amendment (Protecting Migrant Workers) Bill 2021 that proposes new criminal offences and civil penalties to further protect migrant workers from exploitation. The proposed Bill sends a strong message that wage underpayment and other exploitative practices against migrant workers are unacceptable and will not be tolerated (26 July 2021). More...

In practice and courts and publishing

Future scenarios for global mobility in the shadow of pandemic

MPI; Meghan Benton; July 2021

Returning to the pre-pandemic status quo for travel and migration seems highly unlikely, and the structures that are being built now will shape mobility systems and responses to future disease outbreaks for years to come. A key priority, the author writes, should be to outgrow the current picture of fragmented, frequently shifting policies in favor of transparent, equitable, and risk-proportionate rules. More...

Social Services Legislation Amendment (Consistent Waiting Periods for New Migrants) Bill 2021

On 24 June 2021, the Senate referred the Social Services Legislation Amendment (Consistent Waiting Periods for New Migrants) Bill 2021 to the Senate Community Affairs Legislation Committee for inquiry and report. The reporting date is 14 September 2021. More...

Legal and Constitutional Affairs References Committee

Inquiry into the efficacy, fairness, timeliness and costs of the processing and granting of visa classes which provide for or allow for family and partner reunions. The Senate has referred an inquiry into family and partner reunion visa classes to the Senate Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee for inquiry and report by 10 August 2021. See the terms of reference here.

