The temporary relaxation of working hours for student visa holders has been extended to those working in supermarkets, or associated distribution facilities located in an area impacted by COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, for the duration of the lockdown.

This further relaxation of conditions is added to those of the aged care and NDIS providers, health care, agricultural, tourism and hospitality sectors.

Student visa holders can now work for more than 40 hours a fortnight if they are employed:

by an aged care Approved Provider or Commonwealth-funded aged care service provider with a RACS ID or a NAPS ID, before 8 September 2020

by a registered National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) provider before 23 April 2020

enrolled in a health care related course and you are supporting the health effort against COVID-19, as directed by health officials

in the agriculture sector

in the tourism and hospitality sector

in a supermarket, or associated distribution facility, located in an area impacted by COVID-19 lockdown restrictions for the duration of the lockdown.

