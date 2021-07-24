In the media

'Mental health is deteriorating': Farmers beg for exemption for overseas harvest workers

For the second year in a row COVID-19 is causing headaches for grain farmers, who are begging the Federal and state governments to allow them to bring in overseas machinery drivers for this year's harvest (08 July 2021). More...

In practice and courts and publishing

Social Services Legislation Amendment (Consistent Waiting Periods for New Migrants) Bill 2021

On 24 June 2021, the Senate referred the Social Services Legislation Amendment (Consistent Waiting Periods for New Migrants) Bill 2021 to the Senate Community Affairs Legislation Committee for inquiry and report. Submissions are sought by 26 July 2021. The reporting date is 14 September 2021. More...

Streamlining the Business Innovation and Investment Program (BIIP) from 1 July 2021

This compilation was prepared by the Department of Home Affairs on 7 July 2021 taking into account amendments up to Migration (Complying Investments) Amendment Instrument (LIN 21/041) 2021. A summary of these changes implemented on 1 July 2021 can be accessed by clicking on this link BIIP and CIF summary post 1 July 2021. The efficacy, fairness, timeliness and costs of the processing and granting of visa classes which provide for or allow for family and partner reunions. Inquiry into the efficacy, fairness, timeliness and costs of the processing and granting of visa classes which provide for or allow for family and partner reunions. The Senate has referred an inquiry into family and partner reunion visa classes to the Senate Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee for inquiry and report by 10 August 2021. See the terms of reference.

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.