The Victorian government has announced a new State Nomination program for Subclass 190 - Skilled Nominated ('190 visa') and Subclass 491 - Skilled Work Regional visas ('491 visa') for 2021-22.

Victoria will begin accepting nominations from 7 July 2021. The 190 visa is a permanent residence visa and the 491 is a 5-year regional provisional visa leading to permanent residence. There are 3500 places for the 190 visa and 500 places for the 491.

The Victorian government advises that there are no submission windows for the 2021-22 program and Registration of Interests (ROI) may be submitted at any time between 7 July 2021 and 29 April 2022.

The focus for 2020-21 is STEMM (Science Technology Engineering Maths Medicine) professionals living and working in Victoria in a target sector. Victoria is therefore seeking ROIs from applicants with the following attributes:

Nominated occupation (ie. Skill Assessment) in Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths or Medicine

ANZSCO Skill Level 1 or 2 nominated occupation for 190 visa. ANZSCO Skill Level 1 and 2 includes management and professional occupations

ANZSCO Skill Level 1, 2 or 3 nominated occupation for 491 visa. ANZSCO Skill Level 3 includes trade occupations

Employment in a target sector (see below)

Living and working in Victoria (no minimum work experience)

The target sectors are listed on the website, with those working in STEMM business precincts in Parkville, Footscray and Docklands highly regarded, and include:

Health

Medical Research

Life Sciences

Digital (cybersecurity)

Agri-Food

Advanced Manufacturing

New energy, emissions reduction and circular economy

