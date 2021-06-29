Key Points

On June 22, 2021, Australia's Minister for Citizenship, Migrant Services, and Multicultural Affairs announced that 22 new occupations will join the Priority Migration Skilled Occupation List (PMSOL).

These new occupations expand the list to 41.

Applicants pursuing visas under PMSOL will have priority and expedited processing.

Overview

MP Alex Hawke said the following about the additional PMSOL occupations: "[The] Government has received valuable feedback from Australian business stakeholders on critical skill vacancies, which has been considered together with data from the National Skills Commission, in order to develop today's update to the Priority Migration Skilled Migration List.the Morrison Government will continue to support Australian businesses, including through skilled migration, as the engine room of our nation's economy."

Important Note: Priority will be given to applicants pursuing work visas under PMSOL occupations. However, visa holders sponsored by Australian PMSOL employers will still be subject to quarantine requirements. Visa holders will need to pay for their own quarantine arrangements.

The 22 newly incorporated occupations are:

Accountant (General) (221111)

Accountant (Taxation) (221113)

Accountant (Management) (221112)

External Auditor (221213)

Internal Auditor (221214

Electrical Engineer (233311)

Civil Engineer (233211)

Structural Engineer (233214)

Geotechnical Engineer (233212)

Transport Engineer (233215)

Mining Engineer (233611)

Petroleum Engineer (233612)

Surveyor (232212)

Cartographer (232213)

Other Spatial Scientist (232214)

Medical Laboratory Scientist (234611)

Orthotist / Prosthetist (251912)

Multimedia Specialist (261211)

Analyst Programmer (261311)

Software and Applications Programmers (261399)

ICT Security Specialist (262112)

Chef (351311)

What are the Changes?

Prior to today's announcement, the PMSOL contained 19 occupations. Following MP Hawke's engagement with industry sectors across Australia, the list has doubled. This increase will expedite visa processing for critical sector workers, further supporting the post-pandemic economic recovery.

Looking Ahead

Existing skilled migration occupation lists remain valid, and existing visa applications will still be processed. However, due to skill shortages and a fervent economic recovery effort, the Government of Australia may continue revising the PMSOL. Employers with Australia-bound or -based talent should review employee application status and current roles. There may be opportunities to explore additional options under the new PMSOL.

Originally published 25 June 2021

