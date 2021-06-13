Legislative Update

Migration Amendment - F2021L00668 - - Subclass 189 Visas Regulations 2021 amends Reg 189.232(1) to substitute 3 income years for the previous 4 years that an applicant for an NZ stream Subclass 189 visa must have earned an amount no less than the income threshold, in the five years before the application was made.

A further subclause is added at Reg 189.232(1A) specifying that one of the income years must be the income year that ended most recently before the date of the application.

The income threshold for the last 5 financial years has been $53,900.

This Instrument commences on 1 July 2021.

