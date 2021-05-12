In the media

Visa arrangements to support Myanmar Nationals in Australia

The Morrison Government announced that owing to the ongoing unrest in Myanmar, Myanmar nationals currently in Australia on temporary visas may apply to extend their stay until it is safe to return home. The Australian Government will be writing to all Myanmar citizens temporarily in Australia with further advice on how to remain lawful in Australia (05 May 2021). More...

Consultations with Australia's Indian Community

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Assistant Minister for Customs, Community Safety and Multicultural Affairs Jason Wood, and more than 140 multicultural community leaders, to discuss Australia's travel pause with India and the range of assistance Australia is providing at this difficult time. The Government will now undertake a large scale program of engagements with Australia's Indian community (29 April 2021). More...

'We must act now': Businesses seek urgent global push for skilled migrants

Shepparton business and industry leaders tell a parliamentary inquiry Australia must act quickly to attract migrants with in-demand skills to fill regional worker shortages, as COVID-19 has left many without work overseas (24 April 2021). More...

