Immigration Services for the Accounting, Finance & Insurance Industry

TSS 482 visa program & Employer Nomination Scheme 186 visa

In the insurance industry, securing the best global talent is critical to building an efficient and competitive business.

When Hammond Taylor was approached by an Australian multinational looking to source the best and brightest insurance staff globally we were very pleased to assist them to secure staff through the Temporary Work Subclass 457 program (replaced by the Temporary Skilled Short-Shortage 482 visa program).

We partnered closely with the business to ensure key staff understood and implemented the necessary processes and systems to meet initial criteria for approval as a sponsor and ensure the business could manage the ongoing compliance obligations. To ensure the business would have a long-term plan to secure staff we worked with the business to ensure key staff members would meet the criteria for sponsorship to permanent residency after a 2 year period of service.

Where staff were unable to meet the standard criteria for permanent residency we developed a plan in conjunction with management to ensure additional legal criteria would be met over a 4 year period to provide a pathway for senior executives.

Through maintaining a close relationship, providing our client with ongoing immigration law updates, and frequent compliance checks we have enabled them to continue building their business the best way possible to deliver innovative insurance services to their customers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.