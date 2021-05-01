Immigration Services for the Health & Aged Care Industry

Regional Skilled Migration Subclass 187 permanent visa

The Health sector in Australia has faced significant staffing problems for many years due to labour shortages, the challenges of workforce management, and geographic disparities. Sourcing skilled staff in the area is a constant challenge for hospitals, clinics and even state governments.

Hammond Taylor was approached by a regional hospital who provided aged care and outpatient medical services in a rural location. Due to their geographic position, the business had significant difficulty in sourcing skilled nurses for their practice. Hammond Taylor was able to work with the hospital to establish multiple migration pathways to source key staff.

We assisted the business to arrange a Business Sponsorship agreement with the Department of Immigration to enable the organisation to hire skilled staff on Temporary Work 457 visas. Working closely with the organisation we were able to ensure the positions would meet the salary requirements for the visa by ensuring access to guaranteed shift allowances through the course of the year.

We also established multiple pathways to accessing skilled staff through a permanent visa pathway. The organisation was able to utilise the Regional Skilled Migration Scheme Subclass 187 permanent visa to transition staff on the Subclass 457 visa into the business. The RSMS Subclass 187 visa gave the business access to regional concessions. In addition, the business was able to use the RSMS Subclass 187 visa to source recently qualified nursing staff who held Temporary Graduate visas.

By combining the Subclass 457 visa program with the Regional Skilled Migration Scheme the hospital was able to access different streams of skilled staff to meet critical skills shortages in the organisation.

Using these two separate immigration pathways enabled the organisation to source and retain critical nursing staff when Australian citizens and permanent residents were not available and continue to service their local community.

