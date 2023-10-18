Out of $190 billion of revenue raised by Australian charities, $13.4 billion come from donations and bequests. While clear motivators behind wanting to leave gifts in your will to charities include sympathy with their causes or a personal involvement in their work, a bequest to charities is also the choice of some testators who feel making gifts to family would only create tension, or that it would be appropriate to make provision for those who are less fortunate. This article explains how you can give a gift to a charity through your will.
If you are thinking about writing your will, and would like to make a gift to a charity, it is important that the clause in which you make the gift properly reflects your intention.
Some charities have a template clause on their website. For example, the World Wide Fund for Nature is one of those charities, whose template clause is as follows:
"I give to World Wide Fund for Nature Australia ABN 57 001 594 074 free of all taxes and other deductions
*(the residue of my estate /
*a ___% share of my estate /
*other type of legacy eg fixed sum
for its general purposes, and the receipt given on behalf of the World Wide Fund for Nature Australia shall be sufficient discharge to my Trustee."
(* choose one or more of these options)
However, you should also include a clause to cover the scenario where the charity named in your will ceases to exist before the distribution is made. If this happens, the gift could fail and go to an unintended beneficiary. As charities often operate as a network of multiple corporate entities, which can be restructured from time to time, there is a chance the entity you name in your will may have been dissolved by the time you die.
The clearest way of addressing this event, is including words to the effect:
"if at my death the named charity no longer exists, my executors must choose as the recipient a charity whose purposes are in their opinion closest to the [named charity's] purposes".
What is most important in this scenario is indicating that you have a general charitable intent. Speak to a lawyer if you wish to make a gift to a charity, as they can assist you in ensuring your charitable intent is clear and honoured upon your death.
On another note, and picking up on the reference in WWF's clause to taxes, many charities are endorsed by the ATO as tax-advantaged entities (specifically, deductible gift recipients). The operation of the tax law means it is beneficial to both the charity and your estate if you make a gift of a CGT asset (e.g. shares, or a house), rather than cash, as CGT will not be payable by the estate on this transfer.
However, not all charities want to receive capital assets and would prefer cash, so it is important to be aware of what a charity wants before you draft your will.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.