Handy Hints (1) – Relevant documents disclosure
Handy Hints (2) – Domestic violence resources
Handy Hints (3) – Working from home tips
Handy Hints (4) – COVID-19 impact on child support payments
Handy Hints (5) – COVID-19 impact on child care arrangements
Handy Hints (6) – Firm security: Part 1
Handy Hints (7) – Firm security: Part 2
Handy Hints (8) – Children over 5 years of age are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
Handy Hints (9) – COVID-19 impact of spousal maintenance payments
Handy Hints (10) – Tips to maintain a healthy workplace environment working from home
Handy Hints (11) – Maintaining handover arrangements during COVID-19
Handy Hints (12) – Factoring in inheritance in family law proceedings
Handy Hints (13) – Relevance of the cause of the breakdown of a relationship in family law proceedings
Handy Hints (14) – Obtaining Family Dispute Resolution Certificates
Handy Hints (15) – Disbursement of superannuation
Handy Hints (16) – What to do when separating
Handy Hints (17) – Importance of valuing assets
Handy Hints (18) – Financial support for single, expecting mothers
Handy Hints (19) – Time limit to initiate proceedings following a divorce
Handy Hints (20) – Varying Financial Orders made on a final basis
Handy Hints (21) – What to do if your handwriting or signature has been forged
Handy Hints (22) – 10 reasons you can request to alter the Child Support Assessment
Handy Hints (23) – How to collect your belongings when bound by a Family Violence Restraining Order
Handy Hints (24) – How to contact Police when you are unable to speak on the phone
Handy Hints (25) – When to obtain a Parenting Plan
Handy Hints (26) – Acting in the best interest of the children
Handy Hints (27) – ... but who gets the dog?
Handy Hints (28) – Importance of updating your Will
Handy Hints (29) – Benefits of using Arbitration
Handy Hints (30) – Shared parental responsibility
Handy Hints (31) – Altering Parenting Orders
Handy Hints (32) – What to do when your partner or spouse will not move out
Handy Hints (33) – Ongoing disclosure obligations
Handy Hints (34) – Reviewing documents favouring your spouse or partner following separation
Handy Hints (35) – Child contact services and what they offer
Handy Hints (36) – Spousal or de facto partner maintenance
Handy Hints (37) – Applying for a Family Violence Restraining Order online
Handy Hints (38) – The right to Appeal
Handy Hints (39) – What to do when served with an Interim Violence Restraining Order
Handy Hints (40) – Tips for using social media following separation
Handy Hints (41) – Changes to the Violence Restraining Order process in WA
Handy Hints (42) – Applying for an assessment of child support
Handy Hints (43) – Determining the best interests of the child
Handy Hints (44) – Capacity to contribute to private school fees following separation
Handy Hints (45) – What is Arbitration?
Handy Hints (46) – Estate Planning
Handy Hints (47) – What is Family Dispute Resolution
Handy Hints (48) – Limitation period before applying for a divorce
Handy Hints (49) – Determining a de facto relationship in WA
Handy Hints (50) – Can I protect my inheritance or my house with a BFA?
Handy Hints (51) – Benefits of Mediation
Handy Hints (52) – Care and protection applications
Handy Hints (53) – Adult child maintenance
Handy Hints (54) – Beneficiary nominations
Handy Hints (55) – The child's view and wishes in family law proceedings
Handy Hints (56) – Police Orders are they for real?
Handy Hints (57) – Time limit to initiate proceedings following de facto separation
Handy Hints (58) – Valuing household contents and chattels
Handy Hints (59) – What haven't you considered about your known donor?
Handy Hints (60) – Taxation consequences
Handy Hints (61) – Money lost post separation
Handy Hints (62) – Digital Assets – Cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens
Handy Hints (63) – What does separation actually mean?
Handy Hints (64) – Parenting Orders and travel
Handy Hints (65) – What happens if I win Lotto
Handy Hints (66) – Binding Child Support Agreements
Handy Hints (67) – Is my overseas marriage legal?
Handy Hints (68) – Case Guardians
Handy Hints (69) – Annulment or Divorce
Handy Hints (70) – Orders binding third parties
Handy Hints (71) – Private school fees
Handy Hints (72) – Interests in property
Handy Hints (73) – Wastage of assets
Handy Hints (74) – Child support obligations
Handy Hints (75) – Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction
Handy Hints (76) – Apps to assist with co-parenting in 2020
Handy Hints (78) – Who is responsible for paying the mortgage after separation?
Handy Hints (79) – Spending time with children over the Christmas and summer holidays
Handy Hints (80) – Step-parents and grandparents
Handy Hints (81) – What is "property" for family law purposes?
Handy Hints (82) – What happens if one parent wants to change the child's school?
Handy Hints (83) – What happens to child support if the other parent moves overseas?
Handy Hints (84) – Duty of disclosure and subpoenas
Handy Hints (85) – Shortening or extending a fixed timeframe set by a procedural order
Handy Hints (87) – Do you need a Barrister?
Handy Hints (89) – Parental responsibilities and children's rights in Family Law
Handy Hints (90) – Formalising a property settlement where parties agree on 'who keeps what'
Handy Hints (91) – How to prepare for a property mediation
Handy Hints (92) – Monitoring childrens use of the internet
Handy Hints (93) – Q: "I've been living with my partner for 2 years, they are entitled to 50% of my assets, right?"
Handy Hints (94) – Implementation of your property Orders
Handy Hints (95) – Role of the witness
Handy Hints (96) – Recording someone without their consent
Handy Hints (97) – Unique and unusual assets
Handy Hints (98) – Is it a gift or a loan?
Handy Hints (99) – Is it a gift or a loan (part 2)?
Handy Hints (100) – Children and the Christmas holiday period