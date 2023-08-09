In determining whether to make a family provision order, the court is entitled to consider various matters referenced in the legislation, including evidence of our father's testamentary intentions, the nature of his relationship with our sister and her conduct.

Our father was very clear in his will what his testamentary intentions were. His will stated: "I DECLARE that I have not made any provision in this my Will, other than [$100] for my daughter [B] and/or her children because: ." and then he went on to list the many reasons why. These reasons included that B would physically assault him by throwing fruit and vegetables at him, that B damaged the family home to prevent its sale, that B threatened him with physical harm, resulting in him obtaining an apprehended violence order against her, and that B displayed a lack of respect for him, which caused him great anxiety and stress during his life.

After our father executed his will, he said to one of us: "I am only leaving [B] the sum of $100 because of her terrible abusive treatment of me and because she caused me financial ruin."

For the last 12 years of his life, our father and sister were completely estranged. B's conduct caused this estrangement. As our father's will outlines, she engaged in clear acts of hostility and harassment towards him. We also witnessed this during his lifetime. Our sister used to throw things at him and there were occasions when one of us was required to intervene to stop the assault from escalating.

There were also occasions when one of us would return home to find our father sitting in his car in front of the house, feeling too intimidated to go inside because he feared another assault by our sister.

Given our father's clear testamentary intentions, B's appalling conduct towards him and the long-term estrangement that she caused, the court should reject B's application for a family provision order.

My father had a moral obligation to provide for all of his children, including me, particularly as I have limited financial means, unlike my siblings.

My conduct towards my father has been completely mischaracterised by my father and siblings.

It is true that there was tension between myself and my father, but the reason for this tension was that my father was extremely angry with me for what he saw as me siding with my mother in their family law proceedings. This unjustified perception influenced the drafting of his will, so that his mindset was not based in reality. His testamentary statements should be read through the prism of enmity with which he viewed me.

My father was a violent and abusive parent who consumed excessive quantities of alcohol, particularly his homemade wine, Tsiporo. He was drunk three to four times per week, which made him aggressive towards my mother and towards me when I would try to intervene.

I admit that I may have thrown fruit in the presence of my father, but only on the floor, not at him.

Although I left the family home under the terms of an AVO in 2007, it had been a toxic environment where I feared for my physical safety and wellbeing. It is my father who caused our estrangement.

As a result of my father's conduct, I have developed a number of health problems, including high blood pressure, stress, depression, dermatitis and eczema.

My father had a moral duty to provide for me. This duty is not impacted by the estrangement that he caused, nor by the clauses in his will that were written in anger over my concern for my mother's wellbeing. The court should therefore exercise its discretion to grant my application for a family provision order.