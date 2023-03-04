ARTICLE

If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it's to plan for the most unforeseen circumstances like falling ill, becoming disabled or even an early end of life. This week, Lucie Reichstein is joined by Mellor Olsson Senior Associate Siobhan Dawe to discuss the importance of preparing a Will and the consequences of not having one. Siobhan also explains what it means to appoint a Power of Attorney and how an Advance Care Directive will support your Wills and Estate planning.

Full Disclosure is a Podcast providing legal information and updates to individuals, businesses and business advisors in South Australia. It is produced by Mellor Olsson, a full-service South Australian law firm.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.