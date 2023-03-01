There was an inequality in the relationship between our father and Mr A, due to Mr A's stronger position. Mr A relied on this to exercise undue influence on our father to transfer ownership of the farm to Mr A's sons.

As Mr A admits, from the time our father went to live permanently on the farm, his reliance on Mr and Mrs A was substantial. Almost all his social contact was with or through them. His physical needs in terms of transport, shopping, meal preparation and the like depended on them.

With respect to the property transaction, Mr and Mrs A had the benefit of advice of their lawyers and financial advisors. Not only that, but our father also dealt with their lawyers and financial advisors. At no point did anyone suggest that he should get independent legal or financial advice.

Our father saw a geriatrician to undergo an assessment regarding his capacity to make the transfer. Although on his first visit the geriatrician thought that our father's mild cognitive impairment did not impair his decision making, by the second visit, the doctor found that our father's cognitive function had significantly deteriorated.

Our father had no reason to disinherit us. Although we all lived in different states, we still phoned each other regularly and saw each other when we could. For example, our father spent Christmas 2003 in Brisbane with one of us. Another of us visited him in May 2006 and took him out to lunch and one of us visited him a few times in the retirement home in the last year of his life.

Mr A made seeing our father more difficult, as he told our father not to let us come to the farm. Mr A also knew that our father had not told us about his intention to transfer the property, but said nothing. Presumably, he wanted to keep us away from our father so that he could maximise his influence over him.

Given that our father was induced to transfer the farm to Mr A's sons by the undue influence of Mr A, the court must order that the farm be transferred to the executors of our father's estate.

It is not surprising that the deceased transferred the farm to us, because our parents looked after him for nearly 20 years. He depended heavily on them for transport, shopping and meal preparation.

His relationship with us was like that of family. He came to our family gatherings and went on outings and holidays with my parents.

We created a community together, between us, the deceased and his friends. We all supported each other.

The care that our parents gave the deceased was the kind of care that a loving child would give an aging parent, not a sinister plan to exercise undue influence over his estate planning.

It's true that on his second visit to the geriatrician, the deceased's cognitive capacity had deteriorated. However, his capacity was fine on the first visit, which took place after the final will and power of attorney had been executed. On that first visit, the geriatrician was of the opinion that the deceased "had sufficient capacity for the validity of his will dated 11 March 2004 and sufficient business acumen to transfer his property to [Mr A's sons]".

Our father did the right thing by urging the deceased to get his own financial and legal advice, but the deceased, who was quite headstrong, chose not to do so.

Further, as the evidence shows, the deceased had an intention from at least May 2002 to disinherit his children. This was well before the property transfer occurred.

Since the deceased transferred the farm to us free of any undue influence, the court must reject the application by the deceased's children to have us transfer the farm to the estate.