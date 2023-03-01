The Facts

Man becomes close friends with his neighbours

A man died on 24 November 2008 at the age of 93.

Prior to his death he had owned a farm in Queensland.

He had bought the farm in the 1970s and for many years spent his weekends there.

When his wife passed away in August 2003, he relocated to the farm permanently.

In 1988, Mr and Mrs A purchased the property adjoining the man's farm.

Over the years that followed, the man became close friends with Mr and Mrs A.

Man leaves token amount to children and grants power of attorney to Mr A

On 6 November 2003, the man executed an enduring power of attorney, appointing Mr A as his attorney for financial, personal and health matters.

On 11 March 2004, the man made his final will. It was prepared by Mr and Mrs A's solicitor and named Mr and Mrs A as executors.

The will left $200 to each of the man's five children, his financial shares to his grandchildren and the residue of the estate to Mr A. The will included the following statement.

I HAVE SPECIFICALLY EXCLUDED my children from any substantial provision out of my estate due to the fact that I do not have a normal father/child relationship with them as I have had very limited sporadic contact with them for many years.

Farm removed from estate by transfer to neighbour's sons

At around the same time, the man entered into a series of transactions with Mr A and his sons.

These transactions had the effect of transferring the farm to Mr A's sons, to be held on trust for Mr A.

In return, the man was granted a life estate in the farm.

These transactions removed the farm from the man's estate, so that even if his children successfully challenged his will after his death, they could not lay claim to this valuable asset.

Children challenge transfer of farm on basis of undue influence

After the man's death, three of his five children made a claim for provision out of their father's estate.

However, since the estate was not worth much without the farm, the children also sought to bring the farm back under the umbrella of the estate.

The children therefore made a claim in the Supreme Court of Queensland that their father's gift of the interest in the farm to Mr A's sons as trustees was induced by undue influence.

They asked the court to order the neighbour's sons to transfer the farm to the executors of their father's estate.

CASE B

The case for the deceased's children

CASE B

The case for Mr A's sons, as owners of the farm
  • There was an inequality in the relationship between our father and Mr A, due to Mr A's stronger position. Mr A relied on this to exercise undue influence on our father to transfer ownership of the farm to Mr A's sons.
  • As Mr A admits, from the time our father went to live permanently on the farm, his reliance on Mr and Mrs A was substantial. Almost all his social contact was with or through them. His physical needs in terms of transport, shopping, meal preparation and the like depended on them.
  • With respect to the property transaction, Mr and Mrs A had the benefit of advice of their lawyers and financial advisors. Not only that, but our father also dealt with their lawyers and financial advisors. At no point did anyone suggest that he should get independent legal or financial advice.
  • Our father saw a geriatrician to undergo an assessment regarding his capacity to make the transfer. Although on his first visit the geriatrician thought that our father's mild cognitive impairment did not impair his decision making, by the second visit, the doctor found that our father's cognitive function had significantly deteriorated.
  • Our father had no reason to disinherit us. Although we all lived in different states, we still phoned each other regularly and saw each other when we could. For example, our father spent Christmas 2003 in Brisbane with one of us. Another of us visited him in May 2006 and took him out to lunch and one of us visited him a few times in the retirement home in the last year of his life.
  • Mr A made seeing our father more difficult, as he told our father not to let us come to the farm. Mr A also knew that our father had not told us about his intention to transfer the property, but said nothing. Presumably, he wanted to keep us away from our father so that he could maximise his influence over him.
  • Given that our father was induced to transfer the farm to Mr A's sons by the undue influence of Mr A, the court must order that the farm be transferred to the executors of our father's estate.
  • It is not surprising that the deceased transferred the farm to us, because our parents looked after him for nearly 20 years. He depended heavily on them for transport, shopping and meal preparation.
  • His relationship with us was like that of family. He came to our family gatherings and went on outings and holidays with my parents.
  • We created a community together, between us, the deceased and his friends. We all supported each other.
  • The care that our parents gave the deceased was the kind of care that a loving child would give an aging parent, not a sinister plan to exercise undue influence over his estate planning.
  • It's true that on his second visit to the geriatrician, the deceased's cognitive capacity had deteriorated. However, his capacity was fine on the first visit, which took place after the final will and power of attorney had been executed. On that first visit, the geriatrician was of the opinion that the deceased "had sufficient capacity for the validity of his will dated 11 March 2004 and sufficient business acumen to transfer his property to [Mr A's sons]".
  • Our father did the right thing by urging the deceased to get his own financial and legal advice, but the deceased, who was quite headstrong, chose not to do so.
  • Further, as the evidence shows, the deceased had an intention from at least May 2002 to disinherit his children. This was well before the property transfer occurred.
  • Since the deceased transferred the farm to us free of any undue influence, the court must reject the application by the deceased's children to have us transfer the farm to the estate.

So, which case won?

Cast your judgment below to find out

Olivia Taaffe
Will disputes
Stacks Law Firm

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.