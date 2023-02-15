Take the stress and hassle out of estate planning with our FREE '5-step' e-book.

In this ebook, you will learn:

  • 5 reasons why you need a Will
  • 5 steps to creating an effective Will
  • 5 duties of an Executor
  • 5 questions a beneficiary should ask
  • 5 things to consider before making a family provision claim
  • 5 ways an estate lawyer can help you

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.