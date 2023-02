ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Take the stress and hassle out of estate planning with our FREE '5-step' e-book.

In this ebook, you will learn:

5 reasons why you need a Will

5 steps to creating an effective Will

5 duties of an Executor

5 questions a beneficiary should ask

5 things to consider before making a family provision claim

5 ways an estate lawyer can help you

Download e-book

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.