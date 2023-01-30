self

For many of us, our social media accounts play a big part in our life, but what happens to our digital presence after we die? Solicitor Nick Coutts talks with Lucie Reichstein about what happens to our digital legacy and why your wishes should be included in your will and estate planning.

Full Disclosure is a Podcast providing legal information and updates to individuals, businesses and business advisors in South Australia. It is produced by Mellor Olsson, a full-service South Australian law firm.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.