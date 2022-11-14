Janene Bon, Lawyer and Special Counsel at HHG Legal Group, joined David Egerton-Warburton on Agrimaster's Boots Off Log On! podcast to discuss Wills and Estate Planning.

It's never too early to start your Estate Planning and reviewing your Will. It can seem like a daunting and complicated process, but it doesn't have to be.

Regardless of your age, occupation, or wealth, it will give you peace of mind knowing that your loved ones will be taken care of in the event of your death or incapacity. It's understandable wanting to delay it as much as you can, but it's about having open communication, being fair to your family members, and minimising possible risks before they arise.

Get all the insights you need by joining David and Janene in this special Dowerin Fields Day episode.

