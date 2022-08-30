There is a common misconception when a loved one passes away that the deceased's next of kin is responsible for overseeing the distribution of the estate and arranging the funeral. However, this may not always be the case. If the deceased has a valid Will, it will be the nominated Executor(s) who will take on these responsibilities.

In this article featured on YourLoss, we discuss who is responsible for these tasks when a loved one passes, including what happens if there is no Will.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.