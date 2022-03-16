ARTICLE

Losing a family member or friend is a very difficult time and having the added responsibility of managing what needs to be done at this time in relation to their affairs can be stressful.

The first thing to arrange will usually be the funeral service. You will be aware of that person's wishes in relation to their burial or cremation and can attend to those with the assistance of a funeral director. The funeral director will also arrange for the registration of the death and for the Death Certificate to be forwarded to you, usually in 2 to 3 weeks after the funeral.

Please rest assured that whilst there are things to be done and organisations to be notified, it is important to take the time to grieve.

Some of the things you may need to attend to include:

advising Centrelink and Medicare or any other entity paying a pension to the deceased such as the Department of Veteran's Affairs or overseas pension authority

cancelling any private health insurance

cancelling any memberships including club memberships and subscriptions

redirection of mail

notify the Australian Taxation Office

notify the Australian Electoral Commission

maintaining insurances on real property and motor vehicles

utilities such as electricity, gas and telephone providers can be notified but in most instances ownership cannot be transferred until the estate administration occurs.

An application for Probate may be required if that person had a Will and held assets including bank accounts, shareholdings, accommodation bonds, superannuation accounts and life insurance over a certain value or any real estate.

The grant of probate or letters of administration is the formal process through which the NSW Supreme Court confirms your appointment as executor or legal personal representative of the estate.

If you need advice and are unsure what to do, please reach out and speak to our caring and experienced probate team.

