Family Provision Claims are made when an eligible person challenges the validity of a Will because they feel they have been left out of a Will or not adequately provided for in the Will. As the name suggests, Family Provision Claims are typically made by the children, spouses or de-facto partners of the deceased. If you feel you have been inadequately provided for in a deceased's Will, this article will explore the 5 things you as an applicant need to consider before filing a Family Provision Claim in New South Wales.

What is the purpose of a Family Provision Claim?

A Family Provision Claim is an application made to the Supreme Court under the Succession Act of the relevant State jurisdiction, whereby the applicant claims that he or she:

is an ‘eligible person'; and

is therefore entitled to receive a provision or a greater provision from the deceased's estate.

A person making a Family Provision Claim does so on the grounds that “adequate provision for their proper maintenance, education and maintenance in life” has not been made from the deceased's estate. In other words, they have either been left out of the Will entirely or they did not receive what they thought they were entitled to from the estate.

In our previous article – 5 things beneficiaries of an estate must consider, we discussed important considerations for a beneficiary of an estate. However, in the event where you have not been named a beneficiary in the Will, or otherwise, have not been adequately provided for in the Will, provided you meet the criteria of an ‘eligible person' you are entitled to make a Family Provision Claim.

Once an application is made, the Court will consider your eligibility to contest the Will and evaluate whether you, as an eligible person, have in fact been deprived of the deceased's estate. If they find in your favour, the Court may make a Family Provision Order for you based on what the Court deems is an adequate provision for you from the deceased's estate.

Before making a Family Provision Claim, there are five things you will need to consider:

1. Who can make a Family Provision Claim?

In order to make an application for a Family Provision Claim, you must be deemed an “eligible person”. Section 57 of the Succession Act defines an eligible person as someone who is:

a surviving spouse of the deceased;

a person who was living in a de facto relationship with the deceased;

a biological or adopted child of the deceased;

a former spouse of the deceased;

a person who: was a member of the deceased's household; is a grandchild of the deceased; or was wholly or partly dependent on the deceased person; or

a person with whom the deceased was in a close personal relationship (other than a marriage or a de facto relationship), where this person and the deceased were living together, with one or each of them providing domestic support and personal care, at the time of the deceased's death.

2. The process of making a Family Provision Claim

In NSW, there is no requirement for Probate or Letters of Administration to have been granted before a Family Provision Claim can be made.

The process of making a Family Provision Claim can be lengthy, expensive and consuming, especially if the matter is litigated to the final hearing (goes before the Courts). It's important to seek legal advice early on from an experienced Wills and Estate Planning Lawyer to ensure that your claim is filed correctly and the correct process is followed.

If you wish to make a Family Provision Claim, our Ivy Law Group lawyers are here to assist. Submit an online enquiry or call us on 02 9262 4003 for a confidential discussion.

The process for making a Family Provision Claim varies between each State and Territory, however in NSW, an application is made by filing a Summons to the Supreme Court of NSW, together with supporting affidavit(s) and documents in accordance with the strict requirements and guidelines of the Supreme Court.

Given the complex and emotion-charged nature of Family Provision proceedings, it is often advised that all parties involved should participate in early mediation or a settlement conference to attempt to resolve the matter outside the Court. In any case, most of these proceedings are referred to mediation by the Court.

It is important to note that being an eligible person does not automatically guarantee that you will be entitled to receive a provision from the deceased's estate. Instead, the Court assesses each individual claim on a case-by-case basis, considering a variety of factors when determining the applicant's proposed entitlement, if any.

The key factors that the Court will consider when assessing each Family Provision Claim (as set out in section 60 of the Act), include the following: